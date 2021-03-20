SCURRY, Texas — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash overnight in Kaufman County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
At approximately 12:05 a.m., Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were dispatched to a major crash at Farm-to-Market (FM) 1388 near mile marker 284, Sergeant Kyle Bradford tells inForney.com, citing preliminary crash investigation.
A Ford Fusion was traveling southbound on FM 1388 when, for as of yet to be determined reasons, left the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver of the Fusion was pronounced deceased at the scene.
No further information was available as of press time, according to DPS.