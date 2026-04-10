Dallas/Fort Worth Foreign-Trade Zone 39 Eyes Major Service Expansion

Published: April 10, 2026 By Jeremy Bishop
Dallas/Fort Worth Foreign-Trade Zone 39 Eyes Major Service Expansion

FORNEY, TX – April 9, 2026The Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport Board, acting as the grantee for Foreign-Trade Zone (FTZ) 39, has officially submitted an application to the federal government to reorganize and expand its service area. The move, documented in the Federal Register on April 9, 20...

Dallas/Fort Worth Foreign-Trade Zone 39 Eyes Major Service Expansion

FORNEY, TX – April 9, 2026

The Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport Board, acting as the grantee for Foreign-Trade Zone (FTZ) 39, has officially submitted an application to the federal government to reorganize and expand its service area. The move, documented in the Federal Register on April 9, 2026 (Vol. 91, No. 68), signals a potential shift in how North Texas businesses leverage international trade incentives.

What This Means for Kaufman County

Kaufman County is already part of the existing FTZ 39 service area, which currently encompasses Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, Grayson, Denton, Hunt, and Hill counties. By utilizing the Alternative Site Framework (ASF), the airport board aims to gain greater flexibility in designating "usage-driven" sites for local operators. This framework allows companies within the designated service area to secure FTZ status more efficiently, providing significant logistical and financial advantages for businesses engaged in international trade.

Proposed Expansion

While Kaufman County remains a key player in the current zone, the new application seeks to extend the benefits of FTZ 39 further west, specifically into Parker, Palo Pinto, and Jack counties. The applicant notes that this expanded region remains adjacent to the Dallas/Fort Worth Customs and Border Protection Port of Entry, ensuring seamless regulatory oversight.

If the application is approved, the grantee will be better positioned to serve a wider array of sites across North Texas, tailoring FTZ designations to the specific needs of regional industries.

Public Participation

The FTZ Board has appointed Camille Evans to oversee the review of the application and formulate formal recommendations. As part of the federal process, the board is inviting public comment from interested parties regarding the expansion.

How to participate:

  • Submit Comments: Interested parties may send comments to ftz@trade.gov by the June 8, 2026, deadline.

  • Rebuttal Period: Rebuttal comments in response to submissions may be sent through June 23, 2026.

  • Review Documents: A full copy of the application is available for public inspection through the "Online FTZ Information Section" at www.trade.gov/ftz.

For further inquiries regarding the application process, contact Camille Evans at Camille.Evans@trade.gov.

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