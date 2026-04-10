Kaufman County Man Arrested on Aggravated Assault and Firearms Charges

Terrence Terrell Boley Jr., 20, was arrested on April 8, 2026, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct involving the discharge of a firearm. The arrest was made by the Constable’s Office Precinct 1 of Kaufman County, following an investigation initiated by the Mabank...

Kaufman County Man Arrested on Aggravated Assault and Firearms Charges

Terrence Terrell Boley Jr., 20, was arrested on April 8, 2026, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct involving the discharge of a firearm. The arrest was made by the Constable’s Office Precinct 1 of Kaufman County, following an investigation initiated by the Mabank Police Department.

According to jail records, the charges stem from an incident occurring on the same day as the arrest. Boley was taken into custody and processed at the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office facility at approximately 1:27 p.m. He is currently being held in housing unit C1A-01.

The primary charge, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, is a serious felony offense under Texas law. Additionally, Boley faces a charge of deadly conduct, which is specifically cited as involving the discharge of a firearm. Total bail was set at "not set" for both charges at the time of the booking report. While the Mabank Police Department is listed as the charging agency for both counts, the transport and arrest were executed by the Kaufman County Constable’s Office.

As the legal process moves forward, the Kaufman County District Attorney’s office will review the evidence provided by the Mabank Police Department to determine the next steps in the prosecution. No further details regarding the circumstances of the alleged incident have been released by authorities at this time. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrest Record Details

Name TERRENCE TERRELL BOLEY Jr

Age 20

Date of Birth 06-26-2005

Physical Description Height: 5'11", Weight: 165 lbs, Eyes: BRO, Hair: BLK

Booking Date April 8, 2026

Admit Time 1:27 PM

Housing Location C1A-01 Confining Agency Kaufman Co SO

Primary Arresting Agency CONSTABLE'S OFFICE PCT 1 KAUFMAN

Total Charges 2

Total Bond Not set

Charges