Sharia City In Kaufman County? Attorney General Ken Paxton Launches Investigation into Kaufman County Development and Islamic Tribunal

Published: April 10, 2026 By Jennifer Jacobs
Sharia City In Kaufman County? Attorney General Ken Paxton Launches Investigation into Kaufman County Development and Islamic Tribunal

KAUFMAN — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched a formal investigation into a massive land acquisition in Kaufman County, citing concerns over a potential development that has sparked controversy across the state. The investigation targets Kaufman Solar LLC and its relationship with the Dub...

Sharia City In Kaufman County? Attorney General Ken Paxton Launches Investigation into Kaufman County Development and Islamic Tribunal

KAUFMAN — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched a formal investigation into a massive land acquisition in Kaufman County, citing concerns over a potential development that has sparked controversy across the state.

The investigation targets Kaufman Solar LLC and its relationship with the Dubai-based developer SEE Holding, amid allegations that the land could be used to establish a development operating under Sharia law—a claim the Attorney General has vowed to block.

Extensive Land Acquisitions Under Scrutiny

Public property records confirm that Kaufman Solar LLC has acquired dozens of parcels of land in Kaufman County, totaling thousands of acres. The acquired properties are concentrated primarily along rural corridors, including:

  • FM 1895 and FM 1836

  • County Road 146 and County Road 149

  • FM 2860

  • County Road 170

Reports suggest the land is intended for a “sustainable city” project. However, concerns have been raised by state officials and residents regarding the project’s scope and the potential for a large-scale influx of foreign nationals. In response, Attorney General Paxton has issued Requests to Examine (RTEs) to both SEE Holding and Kaufman Solar LLC.

These legal demands require the companies to provide documentation regarding their real estate acquisitions, their business relationships, and any communications held with local school, city, county, and state officials.

“There will be no ‘sharia city’ in Texas under my watch,” Attorney General Paxton stated in a press release. “While you’re on American soil, you will obey America’s laws. I have launched this investigation to determine the nature of this development in Kaufman County and will be thoroughly investigating this matter for any unlawful actions.”

Investigation Extends to Dallas-Based "Islamic Tribunal"

In a related action, the Attorney General’s office has also issued a Request to Examine to the Islamic Tribunal, a Dallas-based entity. The Tribunal has faced accusations of attempting to function as a judicial body that issues rulings based on Sharia law, effectively seeking to replace or bypass the established Texas court system.

While the First Amendment protects the rights of religious organizations to govern their internal affairs, state officials argue that no organization has the authority to represent itself as a court of law or apply foreign laws that conflict with the U.S. or Texas Constitutions. The Attorney General’s office is investigating whether the Tribunal is misleading Texans by implying its decisions hold the authority of the state judiciary.

“Anyone or any entity that seeks to subvert the codified state and federal laws of this country will be stopped dead in their tracks,” Paxton said. “If the Islamic Tribunal is undermining the rule of law or misleading Texans about the legal authority it claims to hold, my office will ensure its operation is shut down.”

What This Means for Forney and Kaufman Residents

For residents of Forney and the surrounding Kaufman County area, these investigations represent a significant intersection of international development interests and local governance.

As the Attorney General’s office digs into the communications between these private entities and local officials, the focus will remain on whether these developments comply with Texas land-use laws and whether any local government entities were misled during the acquisition process.

InForney.com will continue to monitor this story as the Attorney General’s office reviews the requested documents and as more information is released regarding the future of the affected properties.

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