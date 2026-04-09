Forney Police Department Named Guardians of the Flame After Raising $10,000 for Special Olympics

During Tuesday night’s City of Forney Council meeting, the Forney Police Department received a formal honor from Special Olympics Texas. The department was presented with a ceremonial torch, officially designating the agency as Guardians of the Flame. This recognition follows the department’s succes...

Forney Police Department Named Guardians of the Flame After Raising $10,000 for Special Olympics

A Milestone Achievement for Local Law Enforcement

During Tuesday night’s City of Forney Council meeting, the Forney Police Department received a formal honor from Special Olympics Texas. The department was presented with a ceremonial torch, officially designating the agency as Guardians of the Flame. This recognition follows the department’s successful fundraising efforts in 2025, during which officers and staff raised more than $10,000 to support Special Olympics programs. With this achievement, the Forney Police Department joins a select group of North Texas agencies to reach this fundraising milestone, including departments in Grand Prairie, Mesquite, North Richland Hills, White Settlement, and Highland Village.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run

The designation is part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run, known as LETR. This initiative serves as the largest public awareness vehicle and grass-roots fundraiser for the Special Olympics movement. Through LETR, law enforcement officers and first responders partner with athletes, assist in awarding trophies at competitions, and volunteer their time at various athletic events throughout the year. For the Forney Police Department, the recognition is not an end point but a commitment to future involvement. Officials confirmed they are already planning to host and participate in additional Special Olympics Texas events throughout 2026.

Community Invited to Participate This Friday

Residents have an opportunity to support this mission firsthand this week. The Forney Police Department is inviting the public to join them and surrounding agencies for a community Torch Run. The event is scheduled for next Friday morning on April 17th. Participants are asked to gather in downtown Forney at 8:30 a.m. The run will commence in the downtown area and conclude at the Spellman Amphitheater in Forney City Park. Those interested in participating can register online to receive an official event shirt. All proceeds from the run will directly benefit Special Olympics Texas. Forney police officials encourage the community to attend and show their support for the athletes and the cause.