Felizardo Torres Mascareno, 17, was arrested late Wednesday evening by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office on charges of capital murder by terror threat or other felony, according to official jail records.The arrest occurred on April 8, 2026, and the suspect was booked into the Kaufman County jail a...
Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Arrests 17-Year-Old on Capital Murder Charge
Felizardo Torres Mascareno, 17, was arrested late Wednesday evening by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office on charges of capital murder by terror threat or other felony, according to official jail records.
The arrest occurred on April 8, 2026, and the suspect was booked into the Kaufman County jail at 10:40 p.m. In addition to the capital murder charge, Mascareno is facing a charge of aggravated robbery. Both offenses are listed as having occurred on the date of his arrest.
According to booking documentation, Mascareno is currently being held at the Kaufman County facility. As of the time of this report, no bond has been set for either of the charges. The arrest was made by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, which is also the agency of record for the formal charges filed against the suspect.
Authorities have provided limited details regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation. The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office remains the primary agency handling the case.
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Arrest Record
Name FELIZARDO TORRES MASCARENO
Age17
Date of Birth10-01-2008
Physical Description Height: 5'04", Weight: 160 lbs, Eyes: Brown, Hair: Black
Booking Date April 8, 2026
Admit Time10:40 PM
Housing LocationC1F-01
Confining Agency Kaufman Co SO
Primary Arresting Agency Kaufman Co SO Kaufman
Total Charges 2
Total Bond Not set
Charges
Charge: CAPITAL MURDER BY TERROR THREAT/OTHER FELONY
Bond: Not set
Charging Agency: KAUFMAN CO SO KAUFMAN
Offense Date: 04-08-2026
Charge: AGG ROBBERY
Bond: Not set
Charging Agency: KAUFMAN CO SO KAUFMAN
Offense Date: 04-08-2026