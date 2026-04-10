Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Arrests 17-Year-Old on Capital Murder Charge

Felizardo Torres Mascareno, 17, was arrested late Wednesday evening by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office on charges of capital murder by terror threat or other felony, according to official jail records.The arrest occurred on April 8, 2026, and the suspect was booked into the Kaufman County jail a...

Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Arrests 17-Year-Old on Capital Murder Charge

Felizardo Torres Mascareno, 17, was arrested late Wednesday evening by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office on charges of capital murder by terror threat or other felony, according to official jail records.

The arrest occurred on April 8, 2026, and the suspect was booked into the Kaufman County jail at 10:40 p.m. In addition to the capital murder charge, Mascareno is facing a charge of aggravated robbery. Both offenses are listed as having occurred on the date of his arrest.

According to booking documentation, Mascareno is currently being held at the Kaufman County facility. As of the time of this report, no bond has been set for either of the charges. The arrest was made by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, which is also the agency of record for the formal charges filed against the suspect.

Authorities have provided limited details regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation. The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office remains the primary agency handling the case.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrest Record

Name FELIZARDO TORRES MASCARENO

Age17

Date of Birth10-01-2008

Physical Description Height: 5'04", Weight: 160 lbs, Eyes: Brown, Hair: Black

Booking Date April 8, 2026

Admit Time10:40 PM

Housing LocationC1F-01

Confining Agency Kaufman Co SO

Primary Arresting Agency Kaufman Co SO Kaufman

Total Charges 2

Total Bond Not set

Charges

Charge: CAPITAL MURDER BY TERROR THREAT/OTHER FELONY

Bond: Not set

Charging Agency: KAUFMAN CO SO KAUFMAN

Offense Date: 04-08-2026



Charge: AGG ROBBERY

Bond: Not set

Charging Agency: KAUFMAN CO SO KAUFMAN

Offense Date: 04-08-2026

