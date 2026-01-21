Shining a Light on Forney's Street Lighting and Utility Maintenance Challenges

Understanding the Street Light Issues on the City Council Agenda

The specific "Street Light Issues" item on the January 20, 2026, city council agenda is part of a larger infrastructure narrative that includes Oncor's construction of a new switch site facility on West Trinity Street. While residents are aware of general utility challenges, a closer examination reveals critical details that highlight the implications for our community.

The Trinity Street Switch Station Construction

During a special City Council meeting on January 12, 2026, Oncor representative Brad Davis provided an update on the switch site facility located on West Trinity Street. As the city prioritizes discussions on street lighting, the construction of this switch station is set to be a high-impact event affecting local traffic and safety for the next two years.

Two-Year Traffic Impact : The construction of the Forney Switch Station will officially commence, leading residents traveling along FM 740 (Bois d'Arc) and Trinity Street to anticipate significantly increased truck traffic over the next 24 months.

As the largest electric provider in Forney, Oncor serves the Downtown area and the Gateway development. The new switch station is a vital part of the city's power grid. However, its lengthy construction timeline poses considerable disruptions for residents living in the immediate vicinity.

Accountability and Community Engagement

An in-depth look at this situation reveals potential gaps in communication and oversight regarding the project.