Terrell Man Faces Felony Evading Arrest Charges Following Traffic Incident

Fernando Hernandez, 23, of Terrell, was arrested on April 11, 2026, on charges of evading arrest in a motor vehicle following a traffic incident. The arrest was made by the Terrell Police Department, with the subject subsequently booked into the Kaufman County jail system at 1:32 p.m. that same day....

Terrell Man Faces Felony Evading Arrest Charges Following Traffic Incident

Fernando Hernandez, 23, of Terrell, was arrested on April 11, 2026, on charges of evading arrest in a motor vehicle following a traffic incident. The arrest was made by the Terrell Police Department, with the subject subsequently booked into the Kaufman County jail system at 1:32 p.m. that same day.

Charges and Bond Details

According to arrest records, Hernandez faces three separate charges stemming from the incident.

The most serious charge is evading arrest or detention with a vehicle or watercraft, which carries a surety bond of $15,000.00.

Additionally, Hernandez has been charged with resisting arrest, search, or transport, with a bond set at $5,000.00, and driving while intoxicated, which carries a bond of $3,000.00. Total bail was set at $23,000.00.

All charges listed against Hernandez were filed by the Terrell Police Department. Following his booking, he remained in the custody of the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrest Record

Name FERNANDO HERNANDEZ

Age 23

Date of Birth03-02-2003

Physical Description Height: 5 08, Weight: 190 lbs, Eyes: BRO, Hair: BLK

Booking Date April 11, 2026

Admit Time1:32 PM

Housing Location Not specified

Confining Agency Kaufman Co SO

Primary Arresting Agency TERRELL PD

Total Charges3

Total Bond$23,000.00

Charges

Charge: EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT

Bond: $15,000.00 (Surety Bond)

Charging Agency: TERRELL PD

Offense Date: 04-11-2026

Charge: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

Bond: $5,000.00 (Surety Bond)

Charging Agency: TERRELL PD

Offense Date: 04-11-2026

Charge: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Bond: $3,000.00 (Surety Bond)

Charging Agency: TERRELL PD

Offense Date: 04-11-2026