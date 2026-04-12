Fernando Hernandez, 23, of Terrell, was arrested on April 11, 2026, on charges of evading arrest in a motor vehicle following a traffic incident. The arrest was made by the Terrell Police Department, with the subject subsequently booked into the Kaufman County jail system at 1:32 p.m. that same day....
Terrell Man Faces Felony Evading Arrest Charges Following Traffic Incident
Fernando Hernandez, 23, of Terrell, was arrested on April 11, 2026, on charges of evading arrest in a motor vehicle following a traffic incident. The arrest was made by the Terrell Police Department, with the subject subsequently booked into the Kaufman County jail system at 1:32 p.m. that same day.
Charges and Bond Details
According to arrest records, Hernandez faces three separate charges stemming from the incident.
The most serious charge is evading arrest or detention with a vehicle or watercraft, which carries a surety bond of $15,000.00.
Additionally, Hernandez has been charged with resisting arrest, search, or transport, with a bond set at $5,000.00, and driving while intoxicated, which carries a bond of $3,000.00. Total bail was set at $23,000.00.
All charges listed against Hernandez were filed by the Terrell Police Department. Following his booking, he remained in the custody of the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Arrest Record
Name FERNANDO HERNANDEZ
Age 23
Date of Birth03-02-2003
Physical Description Height: 5 08, Weight: 190 lbs, Eyes: BRO, Hair: BLK
Booking Date April 11, 2026
Admit Time1:32 PM
Housing Location Not specified
Confining Agency Kaufman Co SO
Primary Arresting Agency TERRELL PD
Total Charges3
Total Bond$23,000.00
Charges
Charge: EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH OR WATERCRAFT
Bond: $15,000.00 (Surety Bond)
Charging Agency: TERRELL PD
Offense Date: 04-11-2026
Charge: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
Bond: $5,000.00 (Surety Bond)
Charging Agency: TERRELL PD
Offense Date: 04-11-2026
Charge: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Bond: $3,000.00 (Surety Bond)
Charging Agency: TERRELL PD
Offense Date: 04-11-2026