Terrell Teen Arrested on Murder Charge

Published: April 16, 2026 By Bobby Evans
Terrell Teen Arrested on Murder Charge

Lashadion Demar Turner-Allen, 17, was arrested on a charge of murder following an incident that occurred on April 15, 2026. The arrest was made by the Terrell Police Department on the morning of April 16, 2026.According to jail records, Turner-Allen was taken into custody by the Terrell Police Depar...

Terrell Teen Arrested on Murder Charge

Lashadion Demar Turner-Allen, 17, was arrested on a charge of murder following an incident that occurred on April 15, 2026. The arrest was made by the Terrell Police Department on the morning of April 16, 2026.

According to jail records, Turner-Allen was taken into custody by the Terrell Police Department and subsequently booked into the Kaufman County detention facility at 9:03 a.m. on April 16. The suspect is currently being held in housing unit C1F-01 under the supervision of the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.

The sole charge filed against the 17-year-old is murder, with the offense date listed as April 15, 2026. Total bail was set at $1,200,000.00 in the form of a surety bond. The Terrell Police Department is the primary agency responsible for both the arrest and the filing of the charge.

As the investigation remains ongoing, authorities have provided limited details regarding the circumstances surrounding the alleged offense. The case will move through the Kaufman County judicial system as the legal process continues.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrest Record Details

Name LASHADION DEMAR TURNER-ALLEN

Age 17

Date of Birth 11-05-2008

Physical Description Height: 5'08", Weight: 150 lbs, Eyes: Brown, Hair: Brown

Booking Date April 16, 2026

Admit Time 9:03 AM

Housing Location C1F-01

Confining Agency Kaufman Co SO

Primary Arresting Agency TERRELL PD - TX1290500

Total Charges 1

Total Bond $1,200,000.00

Charges

Charge: MURDER
Bond: $1,200,000.00 (Surety Bond)
Charging Agency: TERRELL PD
Offense Date: 04-15-2026

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