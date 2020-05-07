KAUFMAN, Texas — A patient being treated at Texas Health Resources hospital in Kaufman passed away today with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 as the suspected cause of death.
inForney.com has confirmed that a male patient being treated at the Kaufman hospital for COVID-19 passed away today. The patient’s identity has not been released.
The man was reportedly not a local resident, but rather resided in Dallas county and had traveled to the Kaufman hospital seeking care according to a hospital official speaking on background.
The man’s death will be reported to DSHS and will reported among Dallas County deaths in the coming days, as this information is based on county of residence, not location of death.
A spokesman for Texas Health Resources tells inForney.com Thursday evening that they are still looking into the details of the case and have notified the next of kin.
This is the first COVID-19 fatality confirmed at the Kaufman hospital.
Kaufman County has had only one other suspected COVID-19 death so far. On April 10, a resident of Ridgecrest Health & Rehabilitation Center in Forney passed while being treated for COVID outside of the facility.
Kaufman county has had 105 COVID-19 cases with 80 presumed recovered cases based on information released by local health officials this morning.