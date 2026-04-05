The Forney March 2026 Housing Report- Market Cools Off, Rents and Sales Prices Fall

Published: April 5, 2026 By inForney News Desk
The Forney March 2026 Housing Report- Market Cools Off, Rents and Sales Prices Fall

FORNEY, Texas — After years of relentless growth, the March 2026 housing data suggests the Forney market is finally easing into a more balanced state.

A Market Finding Its Balance

The core shift in the Forney housing landscape is clear: both buyers and renters are finally gaining room to breathe. According to Realtor.com’s market summary for March 2026, the median listing price in Forney now sits at $337,250—a 5% decrease from this time last year. Simultaneously, the rental market has seen significant relief, with the median rent falling to $1,899 per month, representing a 12.49% year-over-year decline.

These figures are supported by a robust inventory, which included 1,662 active listings and 490 available rental properties during the month, with homes spending a median of 67 days on the market.

Analyzing the Cooling Trend

A year ago, prospective residents faced high prices and restricted supply. Today, the landscape is markedly different. Beyond the year-over-year softening, listing prices are down more than 14% compared to three years ago, while rents have retracted 9.53% over the same period.

The pace of the market further illustrates this cooling trend. With homes taking a median of 67 days to sell—an increase of 28.85% from a year ago—it is evident that properties are staying on the market longer. This shift indicates that buyers are taking the time to compare options and are increasingly resistant to aggressive pricing strategies.

Inventory and Rental Dynamics

Inventory levels provide critical context. While active home listings saw a slight 4.33% year-over-year dip to 1,662, the rental sector surged, with nearly 490 listings—an increase of almost 40% compared to last year. This influx of rental supply has forced landlords to compete more aggressively through price adjustments and concessions, directly benefiting the local tenant population.

While month-to-month data shows a modest 2.35% increase in listing prices as of February 2026, the broader trend remains clear: the market is moving away from the intensity of the previous spring.

What This Means for the Future

The March data does not signal a market collapse; rather, it indicates a market losing its excess heat. For sellers, the "easy-money" era has concluded. Ambitious pricing no longer guarantees a quick sale, requiring a more grounded approach to listings.

For buyers, the environment is increasingly favorable, characterized by better negotiating leverage and a wider array of choices. Renters, meanwhile, are seeing the most immediate relief, with lower costs and a more accessible pool of housing.

Forney remains a vibrant, growing community—a preferred destination for families seeking the space and value that the city provides. However, the housing story has fundamentally changed. The market is no longer defined by frenzy; it is being defined by adjustment. While a more stable, slower-moving market may lack the thrill of a boom, it offers a healthier, more sustainable, and ultimately more livable environment for the families of Forney.

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