ROSSER, Texas — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Fort Worth, Texas, has issued a Tornado Warning for portions of southwestern Kaufman County and northeastern Ellis county until 10 p.m.
At 9:13 p.m., Doppler radar identified a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado located near Palmer, Texas, or seven miles northwest of Ennis, Texas, moving northeast at 25 miles per hour.
Hazards, according to the National Weather Service, include possible tornado and quarter-size hail. Radar indicated rotation.
"Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter," stated the NWS. "Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely."
According to the NWS, the storm will be near Palmer at 9:25 p.m., Ferris near 9:30 p.m., and may additionally impact areas of southwestern Kaufman County including the Rosser area, including areas along Interstate 45 between mile markers 255 and 264.
Kaufman County remains under a Tornado Watch until 11 p.m.
NWS: PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.