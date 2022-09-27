TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell Volunteer Fire Department is encouraging area residents to consider and review property access for fire department personnel in the event of an emergency following a Monday afternoon structure fire delayed by access impediments.
At approximately 3:08 p.m., on Monday, September 26, 2022, the Terrell Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire on County Road 324.
Responding firefighters observed heavy smoke from several miles away — prompting mutual aid requests from the Elmo Fire Department, Ables Springs Fire Department, the City of Terrell Fire Department, and CareFlite ambulance.
Upon arrival, firefighters reported a 20x40 outbuilding which had already collapsed due to heavy fire, which was showing.
"Unfortunately, the building and nearby home were down a 1/2-mile gravel driveway which was not passable to heavy apparatus," read a statement from the Terrell Volunteer Fire Department. "Additional resources were called to access the fire."
"TVFD encourages our residents to always consider fire department access to their properties - especially homes and other occupied structures," continued the statement. "A typical fire engine is 35 feet long, 10-11 feet tall, and weighs 20 tons. If the road to your home cannot accommodate such a vehicle in all weather conditions, fire department access may be delayed. If you aren't sure, drop us a message and we'll be happy to come take a look."
Extensive manual labor was required to remove the tin roof and walls to allow firefighters to extinguish the blaze. All fire units cleared the scene at 5:22 p.m., according to the department.