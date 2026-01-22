Winter Storm Warning Issued for Forney: Ice, Snow, and Hazardous Travel Expected

Published: January 22, 2026 By Michelle Gains
FORNEY, TX (January 22, 2026) – A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Forney and the larger Dallas-Fort Worth area, effective from 6 p.m. Friday, January 23, through noon Sunday, January 25. The National Weather Service is predicting a significant winter weather event characterized by a mix of ice, sleet, and snow, which could result in hazardous travel conditions and potential power outages.

Weather Forecast

Residents can expect 2–4 inches of sleet and snow, with ice accumulation reaching up to ½ inch. The wintry precipitation is set to commence Friday evening as a mix of rain and sleet, transitioning into heavier sleet and snow overnight into Saturday. This weather pattern is anticipated to continue through Sunday morning.

City Response and Safety Measures

The City of Forney is urging residents to take immediate precautions. City crews are mobilizing to respond to the storm, with the Public Works Department prepared to treat city roads and priority intersections. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is also taking proactive measures by pretreating major interstates in the area. However, even with these treatments, travel is expected to be extremely hazardous, and residents are strongly advised to avoid unnecessary travel during this period.

Key Preparations for Residents

  • Stay Off Roads: Avoid all unnecessary travel from Friday evening through Sunday morning. Just ½ inch of ice can render driving nearly impossible.

  • Protect Your Home: Take steps to prevent burst pipes by dripping faucets, opening cabinet doors to allow heat to reach plumbing, and disconnecting outdoor hoses.

  • Prepare for Power Outages: Ensure cell phones and portable chargers are fully charged. Have flashlights with fresh batteries on hand. In the event of power loss, gather in a central, interior room to conserve heat.

  • Stock Up: Make sure you have enough non-perishable food, water, and necessary medications to last at least 72 hours.

  • Pets: Bring pets indoors to protect them from the severe weather.

Important Resources and Contact Information

  • Power Outages:

    • Oncor: Report outages online at the Oncor Storm Center or call 888-313-4747. You can also text "OUT" to 66267.

    • Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative (TVEC): Report outages via their online outage map or call 800-967-9324.

  • Road Conditions:

  • City of Forney Emergency Alerts:

    • Sign up for local emergency notifications through the City's Everbridge system, available on the City of Forney website.

  • Water Emergencies:

    • For water main breaks or major leaks, contact Forney Public Works at 972-552-6695.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed by monitoring local news and official city channels for the latest updates on the storm and local conditions. Stay safe and warm, Forney.

