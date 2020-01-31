FORNEY, Texas — The Forney High School cheerleader program was named a finalist for the National Cheerleader Association's (NCA) Go Be Great award as they prepare to defend their National Title this weekend in Dallas, Texas.
The winner of the Go Be Great award, which recognizes a school's cheer program for extraordinary dedication to community service and helping others, will be announced during the NCA's High School Nationals Cheer Competition this weekend at the Dallas Convention Center.
The Forney High School cheer team has logged over 1,000 combined hours of community service this school year, Forney High School Cheer Coach Bianca Lawrence told inForney.com.
Other finalists for the Go Be Great award include Hutto Middle School , Liberty Cheer Justice, Penncrest High School, Southern Columbia Varsity, Tatum High School, The Colony High School, Timberview Middle School, Wayne Valley High School, and Woodbridge High School.