BJ’s Wholesale Club Teams Up with Forney Education Foundation to Enhance Student Wellness in Forney ISD

Published: March 14, 2026 By Mandy Travis
BJ’s Wholesale Club Teams Up with Forney Education Foundation to Enhance Student Wellness in Forney ISD

In a significant move to bolster student wellness, the Forney Education Foundation (FEF) has announced a partnership with BJ’s Wholesale Club, introducing a $20,000 grant aimed at supporting students across Forney Independent School District (ISD). This initiative focuses on providing essential reso...

BJ’s Wholesale Club Teams Up with Forney Education Foundation to Enhance Student Wellness in Forney ISD

In a significant move to bolster student wellness, the Forney Education Foundation (FEF) has announced a partnership with BJ’s Wholesale Club, introducing a $20,000 grant aimed at supporting students across Forney Independent School District (ISD). This initiative focuses on providing essential resources that address both academic and non-academic needs of students.

Grant Will Fund Mobile Snack and Hygiene Carts

The grant will facilitate the deployment of mobile healthy snack and hygiene carts at seven Title I campuses within the district. The schools benefiting from this initiative include Dewberry Elementary, Blackburn Elementary, Smith Intermediate, Rhodes Intermediate, Brown Middle School, Jackson Middle School, and North Forney High School. These carts will offer students convenient access to nutritious snacks and essential hygiene products, helping to mitigate barriers that can hinder focus and confidence in the classroom.

Support for Afterschool Mentorship Program

Additionally, the grant will support Rhea Intermediate's afterschool mentorship program, providing crucial resources and mentorship opportunities for participating students. Campus counselors and staff will oversee the management of the mobile carts, ensuring that students can discreetly access the support they need to thrive.

Community Commitment to Student Success

“We are incredibly grateful to BJ’s Wholesale Club for investing in the students of Forney ISD,” said Justin Eatherly, Executive Director of the Forney Education Foundation. “This partnership helps ensure students have the basic resources they need to stay healthy, confident, and ready to learn.”

The program is set to launch this spring and will continue through the 2026-2027 school year, providing ongoing support for students throughout the academic year. This partnership exemplifies the shared commitment among BJ’s Wholesale Club, the Forney Education Foundation, and Forney ISD to address the holistic needs of students, ensuring they have the necessary support to excel.

BJ’s Wholesale Club's Commitment

“BJ’s is driven by a powerful purpose: we take care of the families who depend on us. We’re honored to bring our purpose to life by partnering with the Forney Education Foundation,” said Kirk Saville, Head of Corporate Communications at BJ’s Wholesale Club. “By providing access to healthy snacks and hygiene products, we hope to help students stay focused on succeeding in school.”

About the Forney Education Foundation

The Forney Education Foundation is dedicated to enhancing educational opportunities for the students and staff of Forney ISD. Through innovative teaching grants, student programs, and initiatives, the Foundation collaborates with businesses, community members, and donors to ensure that every student has access to the resources necessary for success.

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