Forney Prepares for a Pivotal Election as Candidate Filing Opens for May 2026

FORNEY, TX — As of January 14, 2026, the candidate filing period has opened for the upcoming May 2, 2026, General Election. This election arrives at a critical juncture for "The City Without Limits," as Forney evolves from a quiet suburban enclave into a burgeoning retail hub. The upcoming grand opening of H-E-B on January 28 is just one example of the rapid transformation taking place, and voters will soon determine who will lead the next chapter of this growth.

The Seats

Voters will have the opportunity to elect representatives for two City Council seats this May: Place 4 and Place 6.

Place 4: Currently occupied by Sarah Salgado , who also serves as Mayor Pro Tem.

Place 6: Held by Greg Helm.

The council is currently navigating a historic shift in zoning policy with the "One-Acre Minimum" initiative, which was unanimously approved in December 2025. This measure aims to require new residential developments to encompass at least one acre per lot, an effort designed to limit high-density growth and maintain Forney's semi-rural character. The elected council members will be tasked with implementing this policy and addressing the infrastructure challenges that many residents are concerned about.

Key Dates for Candidates and Voters

According to the City of Forney Election Information portal, the timeline for the 2026 election cycle is as follows:

January 14, 2026: The first day to file an application for a place on the ballot.

February 13, 2026: Filing deadline (Applications must be submitted by 5:00 p.m.).

February 23, 2026: Ballot position drawing (11:00 a.m. at City Hall).

April 2, 2026: The last day to register to vote for the General Election.

April 20, 2026: Early Voting begins.

May 2, 2026: Election Day.



How to File as a Candidate

Those interested in running for office can obtain a candidate packet at City Hall, located at 401 Pinson Road, or download a digital version from the city’s website. To be eligible, candidates must be U.S. citizens, at least 18 years of age, and have resided within city limits for a minimum of 12 months prior to Election Day.

As Forney braces for its next phase, the May 2026 election will present voters with a crucial decision: continue the current pace of development or embrace the "slow growth" policies championed by the existing council.

Sources: