Preparing Forney Residents for a Cold Snap: Essential Steps to Protect Your Home and Family

Published: January 21, 2026 By Mandy Travis
As temperatures are set to drop below freezing this weekend in Forney, residents should take proactive measures to safeguard their homes and loved ones. With forecasts predicting lows in the 20s starting Friday night and continuing through Sunday afternoon, the potential for freezing rain, ice, sleet, and even snow looms large. It is crucial to prepare now to mitigate the risks associated with extreme cold weather.

Protecting Your Pipes from Freezing

One of the most pressing concerns during cold weather is the risk of pipes freezing and bursting. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), both plastic and copper pipes can be vulnerable to freezing temperatures. Even a crack as small as one-eighth of an inch can release up to 250 gallons of water daily, leading to significant flooding, structural damage, and mold growth.

To help residents protect their plumbing during this cold snap, AAA offers seven essential strategies:

  1. Insulate Pipes: Insulating your pipes can help shield them from frigid air. Pay special attention to pipes located in unheated spaces such as attics and crawl spaces, as well as those running along exterior walls.

  2. Seal Air Leaks: Use caulk or insulation to close any gaps around pipes that may allow cold air to enter. Don’t forget to check for leaks around electrical wiring and clothes dryer vents.

  3. Disconnect Outdoor Hoses: Turn off any water flow to outdoor faucets and disconnect hoses and sprinklers. Draining these pipes can significantly reduce the risk of freezing.

  4. Drip Faucets: Allowing a slow drip from faucets, particularly those located against outside walls, can help prevent freezing. Even a small trickle can make a difference.

  5. Maintain Thermostat Settings: Avoid lowering your thermostat before bedtime to save on heating costs. Keeping the temperature consistent can help prevent your pipes from freezing. Experts recommend setting your thermostat no lower than 55 degrees.

  6. Open Cabinet Doors: To allow warm air to circulate around uninsulated pipes under sinks, open cabinet doors. This simple step can reduce the risk of freezing.

  7. Know Your Shutoff Valve: Familiarize yourself with the location and operation of your main water shutoff valve. In the event of a pipe freeze or burst, turning off the water supply quickly can minimize damage. If you suspect a pipe is frozen, applying heat near the faucet may help thaw it; however, if a pipe has burst, turn off the water and contact a plumber immediately.

Preparing for a Winter Storm

As North Texas braces for the incoming arctic air mass, it is not just about protecting your pipes. The forecast indicates that most of the region will remain below freezing from Friday night through Sunday afternoon, with some areas potentially staying frozen until Monday.

In addition to pipes, residents should consider the "4 Ps" to ensure comprehensive preparedness:

  • People: Check on neighbors, especially elderly residents, to ensure they are safe and warm.

  • Pets: Bring pets indoors to protect them from the cold.

  • Pipes: Remember to allow faucets to drip and know where your water shut-off valve is located.

  • Plants: Cover or relocate sensitive plants to shield them from the harsh weather.

By taking these preventive measures, Forney residents can better navigate the cold weather challenges ahead. Stay safe and warm this winter.

