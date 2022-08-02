MESQUITE, Texas — The City of Mesquite has approved a 235-acre retail and business development. Located on the north side of IH-20 between Lasater and Lawson Roads, the development will offer approximately 180,000 square feet of retail and ultimately 3.2 million square feet of industrial, business and logistics space.
IH 20 IP, LLC, an entity which includes the principles of 42 Real Estate and SLJ Company, anticipates breaking ground in early 2024.
Sergio Izquierdo of 42 Real Estate said, “Our team is extremely excited about the opportunity to work in the City of Mesquite. We see such potential for this area as the one premier industrial/business park in Mesquite along IH-20 in Dallas County. There is great potential retail for the growing population.”
Scott Rohrman added, “we are very excited about the high-profile location and the growing workforce in this area of Mesquite as a draw for new employers to enter this market. We also are impressed with the number of housing units being built in this area.”
The retail development and industrial sites will feature a modern design with high-quality building materials. The project is in a highly desired location which is soon to be surrounded by 3,900 new homes in Solterra, a premier master planned community featuring a fishing lake, trails, and extensive natural features. Like the residential area, the IH-20 retail and industrial sites feature natural landscape buffers and will include the redevelopment of a major arterial roadway, provide new sewer and water connections, and add jobs to the area for the many new residents coming to this area of the metroplex.
The location features highway visibility and accessibility directly onto one of the most desirable east-west corridors in the United States - 1,500 miles of interstate connecting Mesquite to Shreveport, LA, Jackson, MS, Atlanta GA, and Columbia SC.
“Mesquite is excited to welcome this promising development and I’m looking forward to working with this developer who has a commitment to high quality construction. This project is full of potential that will benefit the entire community,” said City of Mesquite’s City Manager Cliff Keheley.