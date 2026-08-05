Forney Approves FY 2027 CCPD Budget: A Strategic Investment in Public Safety

As Forney continues to experience rapid residential and commercial growth, the City Council has taken a significant step toward ensuring that public safety keeps pace with the city's expansion. During Tuesday night’s meeting, the Council officially approved the Fiscal Year 2027 budget for the Forney...

Forney Approves FY 2027 CCPD Budget: A Strategic Investment in Public Safety

As Forney continues to experience rapid residential and commercial growth, the City Council has taken a significant step toward ensuring that public safety keeps pace with the city's expansion. During Tuesday night’s meeting, the Council officially approved the Fiscal Year 2027 budget for the Forney Crime Control and Prevention District (CCPD).

The budget, which utilizes a 0.25% portion of the local sales tax—an initiative overwhelmingly supported by Forney voters in November 2024—aims to bolster the Forney Police Department’s operational capacity, technology, and personnel.

Strengthening the Front Lines

The most notable feature of the $3.34 million FY 2027 budget is a significant investment in the department’s Operations Bureau, which includes both patrol and criminal investigations. The proposed funding for Patrol Section salaries and benefits is set to increase from $431,000 to $1.386 million. This shift reflects the city's commitment to maintaining a robust police presence as our population density increases.

In total, personnel costs—including salaries and benefits—account for 71% of the proposed budget. An additional 19% is allocated to fleet management, ensuring officers have the reliable vehicles necessary to navigate the growing city, while the remaining 10% covers technology, specialized training, and equipment like ammunition and lab fees.

Fiscal Responsibility Amidst Growth

Despite the substantial increase in proposed spending—up 71.8% compared to the FY 2026 proposal—the city remains in a strong financial position. With an estimated $1.96 million in carryover funds from the previous year and a projected $2.4 million in incoming sales tax revenue, the CCPD has a total of $4.36 million available for the 2027 fiscal year.

After accounting for the $3.34 million in planned expenditures, the fund is projected to maintain a healthy ending balance of approximately $1.01 million. This provides the city with a vital financial cushion to respond to unforeseen needs or future capital projects.

Maintaining Stability for Residents

For taxpayers, the approval of this budget comes with a promise of stability. The overall local sales tax rate remains unchanged at 8.25%, and the property tax rate holds steady at 0.421431. By leveraging existing sales tax revenue, Forney is effectively funding public safety enhancements without placing an additional burden on homeowners’ property tax bills.

As Forney continues to evolve into a major hub within the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, this proactive approach to public safety infrastructure remains a cornerstone of the city’s long-term economic development strategy.

For residents and business owners alike, the message is clear: as Forney grows, the city is prioritizing the infrastructure and safety measures necessary to support a thriving, secure community.