Forney Police Department Celebrates First Junior Police Academy Graduates

The Forney Police Department recognized a new generation of community leaders this past Friday as the inaugural Junior Police Academy held its graduation ceremony. The program, which concluded on August 2, provided students with an intensive, week-long look into the daily operations of local law enf...

Forney Police Department Celebrates First Junior Police Academy Graduates

Local Students Complete Inaugural Law Enforcement Program

The Forney Police Department recognized a new generation of community leaders this past Friday as the inaugural Junior Police Academy held its graduation ceremony. The program, which concluded on August 2, provided students with an intensive, week-long look into the daily operations of local law enforcement. Throughout the week, participants engaged in a curriculum that balanced classroom instruction with hands-on activities. The program was designed to introduce young residents to the various specialized units within the department while fostering a deeper understanding of the role of police officers in the Forney community. Department officials noted that the students demonstrated a high level of curiosity and respect throughout the training. The academy aimed to highlight the importance of public service and community responsibility, leaving organizers impressed by the commitment shown by the class of 2026.

Community Support Drives Program Success

The success of the first academy was bolstered by significant contributions from local businesses and volunteers. The department extended its gratitude to BJ’s Wholesale Club, H-E-B, and Chick-fil-A for providing food donations throughout the week. Furthermore, the program relied on the dedication of the department’s Volunteers in Police Service, known as VIPS, and the officers who stepped away from their regular duties to serve as mentors. These partnerships were instrumental in creating a structured and positive environment for the students.

Citizens Police Academy Registration Now Open

Following the success of the youth program, the Forney Police Department is shifting its focus toward adult education. Applications are now being accepted for the Citizens Police Academy, an initiative designed to provide adults with a comprehensive overview of police operations. The upcoming 14-week course is scheduled to begin on August 20, 2026. Classes will be held every Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The program is free for participants and offers residents a chance to engage directly with the department’s staff and leadership. Those interested in participating in the Citizens Police Academy are encouraged to contact the Forney Police Department’s Community Engagement Section at communityengagement@forneytx.gov to request an application or to receive further information regarding the curriculum.