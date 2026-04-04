Forney Police Officers Association Clarifies Election Stance and Endorsements

Published: April 4, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Forney Police Officers Association Clarifies Election Stance and Endorsements

The Forney Police Officers Association (FPOA) issued a formal statement this week to address recent comments made by candidate Joseph Yazdanpanahi concerning the organization’s role in the current municipal election. In a direct response to claims regarding the financial backing of their political a...

Forney Police Officers Association Clarifies Election Stance and Endorsements

Association addresses recent public comments regarding funding and political involvement

The Forney Police Officers Association (FPOA) issued a formal statement this week to address recent comments made by candidate Joseph Yazdanpanahi concerning the organization’s role in the current municipal election. In a direct response to claims regarding the financial backing of their political activities, the association emphasized that no City of Forney funds have been utilized to support any candidate. Association leadership stated that any suggestion to the contrary is false and serves to undermine the integrity of city employees and the local democratic process. Addressing the characterization of the FPOA as a special interest group, the organization acknowledged the label while offering a distinction regarding their mission. We are indeed a group with a specific interest, which is the safety of our residents and the well-being of the police officers who serve this community every day, the association stated. Our members are not outsiders or political operatives. We are the men and women who respond to emergencies, protect families, and uphold the law in this community. The FPOA noted that their involvement in the election is driven by their daily experience with the challenges facing the city. They maintain that their endorsements are based on a desire for leadership that prioritizes public safety.

Endorsements for City Council

The FPOA has officially announced its support for two candidates in the upcoming election: * Sarah Salgado for City Council Seat 4 * Greg Helm for City Council Seat 6 According to the association, both candidates were selected based on their demonstrated commitment to supporting law enforcement, investing in public safety infrastructure, and a focus on integrity and accountability. The FPOA stated that the vision held by these candidates aligns with the needs of the community as Forney continues to experience rapid growth.

Process behind the endorsements

The association clarified that these endorsements were reached through an independent process. The decision-making involved direct engagement with the candidates and a formal voting process among FPOA members to ensure the collective voice of the department was represented. As the election approaches, the FPOA encourages Forney voters to look past political rhetoric and focus on the records, leadership qualities, and stated commitments of the candidates regarding the safety and future of the city.

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