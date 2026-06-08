Forney Takes Proactive Step to Stabilize Water Pressure with New Northside Infrastructure Project

Published: June 8, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Forney Takes Proactive Step to Stabilize Water Pressure with New Northside Infrastructure Project

As Forney continues its rapid transformation from a quiet bedroom community to one of the most sought-after cities in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, the city’s infrastructure is evolving to keep pace. The City of Forney Engineering Department recently hosted a public open house to outline a critic...

Forney Takes Proactive Step to Stabilize Water Pressure with New Northside Infrastructure Project

As Forney continues its rapid transformation from a quiet bedroom community to one of the most sought-after cities in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, the city’s infrastructure is evolving to keep pace. The City of Forney Engineering Department recently hosted a public open house to outline a critical solution for one of the community's most persistent challenges: water pressure reliability in the city's northeast quadrant.

Addressing Growth Through Infrastructure

Over the past 25 years, Forney’s population has surged, placing unprecedented demand on municipal utilities. Residents, particularly those in the northeast section of the city, have frequently reported low water pressure during the peak heat of the summer months. Because this area sits at the highest elevation in the city, it has historically been the most challenging region to serve with the existing water system.

To address these concerns, the City commissioned FMI to conduct a comprehensive study of the water system. The findings confirmed that the current single-pressure plane system is no longer sufficient to support the city’s footprint. The solution? A transition to a two-pressure plane system designed to bolster capacity and ensure consistent service levels for current and future residents.

The Project Scope: A Three-Pronged Approach

The Northside Elevated Tank and Connecting Water Lines Project is a significant capital investment (CIP 236) aimed at long-term stability. The project includes three major components:

  • New Elevated Storage: Construction of a 1.5-million-gallon elevated water tank located in the northeast quadrant within the Diamond Creek subdivision. This site was specifically chosen for its elevation, which is ideal for gravity-fed pressure distribution.

  • Transmission Upgrades: Installation of an 18-inch transmission water line. This line will run through a 20-foot easement along the northwest side of Deacon and the northeast side of Ridgecrest, connecting the new tank to the existing city-wide water grid.

  • System Expansion: Construction of a new pump station and ground storage facility near Highway 80 to support the new pressure zone.

Looking Toward the Future

While the prospect of large-scale construction can raise questions about traffic and neighborhood disruption, city officials emphasize that these improvements are essential to maintaining the quality of life that draws families and businesses to Forney. The need for this specific storage solution was first identified in city studies as far back as 2005; executing this plan now ensures that Forney remains a viable, attractive location for economic development.

For residents who were unable to attend the recent open house, the City of Forney has made the presentation materials available online. You can view the full project details and potential impact maps by visiting the City of Forney Engineering Department website.

As Forney continues to grow, these behind-the-scenes investments remain the backbone of our economic development, ensuring that our infrastructure is as robust as our community spirit.

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