Forney Voters to Decide on $49.5 Million Library and Recreation Center Bond

Forney residents will head to the polls this November to determine the future of the city’s public infrastructure. On Tuesday, November 3, 2026, voters will decide the fate of Proposition A, a $49.5 million general obligation bond proposal intended to fund the construction of a combined municipal li...

Forney Voters to Decide on $49.5 Million Library and Recreation Center Bond

Forney residents will head to the polls this November to determine the future of the city’s public infrastructure. On Tuesday, November 3, 2026, voters will decide the fate of Proposition A, a $49.5 million general obligation bond proposal intended to fund the construction of a combined municipal library and recreation center.

Project Scope and Partnership

If passed, the bond would finance the construction of a single city-owned facility designed to house both library services and recreational space. Under the current proposal, the city would retain ownership of the building. The library portion would be managed and operated by the City of Forney, while the recreation center would be leased to and operated by the YMCA.

The proposed facility is intended to serve as a hub for community engagement. Plans for the site include dedicated space for fitness and wellness activities, specialized programming for youth and seniors, and a modernized library equipped for education, technology, and reading initiatives.

Financial Impact for Taxpayers

Mayor Jason Roberson released a statement emphasizing the importance of public participation in the upcoming vote. The project is funded through general obligation bonds, which are repaid through property taxes. City officials estimate the tax impact of the $49.5 million project to be approximately 8 cents per $100 of taxable property value.

The city has clarified the distinction between construction costs and ongoing operational expenses. Bond funds would be strictly limited to the development of the facility itself. According to city documentation, day-to-day operations for the library would be covered by the city’s general revenue, while program costs for the recreation center would be supported by the YMCA, community partnerships, and grants.

Important Dates for Voters

The City of Forney has launched an informational campaign to assist residents in understanding the scope of the proposal and its potential impact on the community. Officials are encouraging citizens to review the details before casting their ballots.

Early voting for the November 3 election is scheduled to begin on October 19 and will continue through October 30. Residents are encouraged to visit the official city website to verify their registration status and review polling locations.

Proposed Facility Highlights

If approved, the project aims to deliver the following amenities to Forney: