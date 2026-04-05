Fragrance and Fresh Retail: Bath & Body Works Coming to Forney’s Villages at Gateway

Forney, TX - The retail landscape in Forney is set to get a fragrant upgrade as Villages at Gateway prepares to welcome a popular national tenant. A new Bath & Body Works store has been confirmed for the growing shopping center, marking another milestone in the city’s ongoing commercial expansion.Th...

Fragrance and Fresh Retail: Bath & Body Works Coming to Forney’s Villages at Gateway

Forney, TX - The retail landscape in Forney is set to get a fragrant upgrade as Villages at Gateway prepares to welcome a popular national tenant. A new Bath & Body Works store has been confirmed for the growing shopping center, marking another milestone in the city’s ongoing commercial expansion.

A New Addition to the Gateway

The project, representing a $300,000 investment, will occupy a 4,020-square-foot space at 11620 W US Highway 80, Suite 140. This development involves the build-out of a new shell tenant space, transforming a vacant storefront into a vibrant retail destination for local shoppers. The site, situated within the bustling Villages at Gateway complex, is strategically positioned to capture high traffic along the US Highway 80 corridor, further solidifying the area's reputation as a primary retail hub for the region.

Economic Impact and Job Creation

Beyond the convenience of having a premier fragrance and personal care retailer in town, the project brings tangible economic benefits to the community. The build-out phase is expected to generate temporary construction jobs, while the store's eventual opening will create permanent local employment opportunities. As Forney continues to see rapid residential growth, the addition of established brands like Bath & Body Works provides residents with more local shopping options, reducing the need to commute to neighboring cities.

Timeline and Infrastructure Considerations

Construction is slated to begin on May 11, 2026, with an anticipated completion date of July 10, 2026. While the project is set to enhance the retail experience, residents remain mindful of the infrastructure demands that accompany such development.

The Villages at Gateway has undergone significant transformation in recent years, evolving from undeveloped land into a high-density commercial zone. As the area continues to densify, the city remains focused on balancing this exciting economic growth with necessary traffic management and roadway improvements along the Highway 80 corridor to ensure that the increased foot and vehicle traffic is handled safely and efficiently.

Growth in Context

The arrival of Bath & Body Works is a clear indicator of Forney’s rising status as a retail destination. By filling existing commercial spaces with high-demand brands, the city is successfully diversifying its tax base and enhancing the quality of life for its citizens.

As the 2026 opening date approaches, the community can look forward to a new destination that adds both convenience and variety to the local retail scene, serving as another building block in the continued development of the Gateway corridor.