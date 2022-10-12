KAUFMAN, Texas — Delinquent tax foreclosure sales in Kaufman County are moving from live, in-person sales to the world wide web. Starting in November, all tax foreclosure sales will exclusively be conducted online, beginning with the County’s upcoming tax sale tentatively scheduled for November 1, 2022.
Tax sales have historically been conducted in-person on the steps of the courthouse.
“We are very excited to offer citizens this convenient and efficient new method of bidding on local property at our tax sales” explains Kaufman County Tax Assessor-Collector Teressa Floyd, whose office oversees all tax collections in the County. “Bidders can go online, register and bid on properties from their home computer, laptop, tablet or other internet-enabled handheld device.”
Sales will continue to be conducted by the Sheriff’s Office on the first Tuesday of the month.
“Moving to the online format will save time and money, and allow more people to get involved in the bidding process,” Sheriff Bryan Beavers said.
The online service is provided at no charge to Kaufman County by the Linebarger Law Firm, which provides delinquent tax collection services to the County. A list of properties up for sale can be found at the firm’s website, www.LGBS.com.
“Online sales in other counties have proven to make tax sales more accessible to citizens, especially those who prefer not to gather in large groups or have challenges making it to the Courthouse,” said Wade Gent, a partner in Linebarger’s Kaufman office.
“It also helps property owners receive full market value for their delinquent properties,” Gent said.
“When tax properties sell for more than the taxes owed, those additional funds go to the original property owner.”
Bidders must preregister in advance of the sales. The website will open on October 11th, 2022 for registration. Interested bidders may register at: https://kaufman.texas.realforeclose.com/ to start the process. Online bidder training will be available on that site beginning October 14.
As always, payment of local property taxes can be made to the Kaufman County Tax Office at the Courthouse annex in Kaufman or any county sub-courthouse. Payments can also be made online through the Tax Office website, which can be accessed at www.kaufmancounty.net.
Link to Kaufman County's official tax foreclosure sale webpage on RealForeclosure.com, here: https://kaufman.texas.sheriffsaleauctions.com/?