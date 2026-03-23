Meet Special K: The Longest Resident at Forney Animal Shelter Seeking a Forever Home

Published: March 23, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Meet Special K: The Longest Resident at Forney Animal Shelter Seeking a Forever Home

In the heart of Forney, one dog stands out among the many looking for a home. Special K, an American Staffordshire Terrier mix, has been a resident of the Forney Animal Shelter for 105 days and is eager to find her forever family. At just three years old, she is not only the shelter's longest reside...

Meet Special K: The Longest Resident at Forney Animal Shelter Seeking a Forever Home

Introducing Special K

In the heart of Forney, one dog stands out among the many looking for a home. Special K, an American Staffordshire Terrier mix, has been a resident of the Forney Animal Shelter for 105 days and is eager to find her forever family. At just three years old, she is not only the shelter's longest resident but also a testament to resilience and hope.

A Heartbreaking Beginning

Special K's journey began when she was surrendered by her owner. When she arrived at the shelter, she was pregnant and soon gave birth to a litter of puppies on December 24th. While her puppies have all found loving homes, Special K continues to wait for her own happily ever after.

A Loving Companion

This gentle dog has proven to be a great companion, getting along well with both other dogs and children. Her friendly demeanor makes her an ideal addition to any family looking for a loyal and affectionate pet.

Health and Adoption Information

Special K is currently heartworm positive, but the shelter is committed to covering her treatment. She is fully vetted and ready to be adopted, with a sponsored adoption fee to help ease the financial burden on potential adopters.

Join the Effort

If you or someone you know is looking to bring a new furry friend into their home, consider Special K. She has already shown her capacity for love and loyalty, and with the right family, she can thrive. Visit the Forney Animal Shelter to meet her and help turn her story into a happy ending.

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