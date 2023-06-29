ATHENS, Texas — UPDATE — Two missing Henderson County juveniles, the subject of an AMBER Alert, have been located safe in Smith County, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.
"We would like to thank the Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers, FBI, the Attorney General’s Office, the United States Marshals Office, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson County District Attorney’s Office, Henderson County Help Center, Tyler Police Department, OIG and everyone who shared this posted and looked for them," read a statement from the sheriff's office. "It all came together to get the back safe and unharmed quickly."
ORIGINAL — An AMBER Alert has been issued for two missing girls from Henderson County.
According to the AMBER Alert, issued by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, 14-year-old Willow Webb and 11-year-old Bonnie Webb were last seen in the 4300 block of County Road 1408, just outside of Athens, Texas, at 4:15 p.m., on June 29, 2023.
The AMBER Alert indicates the juveniles were abducted, though police have not released any details on their disappearance.
Willow is described as having brown hair, green eyes, approximately 75 pounds, 5'1", and was last seen wearing a colored shirt and blue jeans.
Bonnie is described as have brown hair, blue eyes, approximately 73 pounds, 4'11", and was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at (903)675-5128 or 911.