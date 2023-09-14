ROCKWALL, Texas — A Dallas County resident, Keith Bernard Burkins, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison this week by 382nd District Judge Brett Hall.
The charges include possession with intent to deliver cocaine and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
48-year-old Burkins was stopped for a traffic violation near Dalrock Road in Rowlett by Rockwall County Sheriffs Deputy Justin Murphy in October 2022.
After detecting the smell of marijuana from Burkins' vehicle, a subsequent search led to the discovery of over 11 grams of cocaine, 4 grams of methamphetamine, THC liquid, marijuana, multiple small individual baggies, a scale, and a loaded 9mm handgun with 20 rounds of ammunition.
Burkins' criminal record is extensive, including three convictions for aggravated robbery in April 2000, which resulted in a 40-year prison sentence. In 1993, he was sentenced to 15 years for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and 10 years for burglary of a habitation.
"Keith Burkins is a career criminal with a history of selling drugs and committing acts of violence," said Assistant District Attorney Ty McDonald. "Through the hard work of Rockwall County Sheriffs Office deputies, we were able to take a firearm out of a dangerous person's hands and stop him from selling illegal drugs in Rockwall County."
Rockwall County District Attorney Kenda Culpepper expressed frustration at the recurring pattern of criminals reoffending after release. "Hopefully, we can keep this dangerous individual out of our communities for a long time," she said.