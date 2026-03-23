Forney Community Park Closed Sunday Evening Following Large Gathering and Safety Concerns

Published: March 23, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Forney Community Park Closed Sunday Evening Following Large Gathering and Safety Concerns

On Sunday evening, Forney Community Park was closed to the public due to safety concerns stemming from a large gathering of teenagers and high school-aged individuals that occurred that night. The park's closure was deemed necessary to ensure the safety of all attendees.On Sunday, the park experienc...

Forney Community Park Closed Sunday Evening Following Large Gathering and Safety Concerns

On Sunday evening, Forney Community Park was closed to the public due to safety concerns stemming from a large gathering of teenagers and high school-aged individuals that occurred that night. The park's closure was deemed necessary to ensure the safety of all attendees.

Incident Details

On Sunday, the park experienced an overflow of young visitors, exceeding its safe capacity. The situation escalated, prompting a public safety response. Reports indicate that criminal activity took place during the gathering, including damage inflicted on a police vehicle.

Community Response

As the park faced a resurgence of visitors, including some who had attended the previous night, officials made the decision to close the facility for the remainder of Sunday evening. This proactive measure was taken to prevent any further incidents and to protect public safety.

Social Media Influence

According to comments circulating on social media, the gatherings were associated with a trend dubbed "Forney Teen Takeover." Videos purportedly filmed during the events have surfaced on TikTok, showcasing what appears to be multiple altercations among attendees. In several clips, teenagers are seen standing on tables to capture higher angles of the unfolding scenes, highlighting the chaotic atmosphere of the evening.

The Forney community continues to grapple with the implications of these events, as local officials and residents express concerns about safety and the influence of social media on youth behavior. As the situation develops, it remains crucial for the community to engage in discussions about safety measures and the responsible use of public spaces.

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