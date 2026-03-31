Forney Police Department Honors Excellence at Inaugural Annual Awards Banquet

On Saturday, March 28, 2026, the Forney Police Department celebrated its inaugural Annual Awards Banquet, an event dedicated to honoring the dedicated men and women who serve the community. This gathering not only recognized outstanding individual achievements but also highlighted the department's c...

Forney Police Department Honors Excellence at Inaugural Annual Awards Banquet

On Saturday, March 28, 2026, the Forney Police Department celebrated its inaugural Annual Awards Banquet, an event dedicated to honoring the dedicated men and women who serve the community. This gathering not only recognized outstanding individual achievements but also highlighted the department's commitment to professionalism and integrity.

Acknowledging Excellence in Service

The night was filled with applause as awards for the year 2025 were presented across various categories. The spotlight shone on Ericka Spence, who was named the Professional Staff Member of the Year for her outstanding contributions to the department. The Rookie of the Year award was bestowed upon Officer Forrest Tylutki, who has made a remarkable impact in his short time on the force.

Detective Jordan Bailey was honored with the prestigious Officer of the Year award, a testament to his unwavering dedication. In recognition of his exceptional work on a complex murder investigation, Detective Bailey also received a Meritorious Service Award, underscoring the critical role he plays in ensuring community safety. Additionally, Sgt. Matthew Smith was recognized as Supervisor of the Year for his exemplary leadership.

Certificates of Recognition

The evening also featured several Certificates of Recognition awarded to commendable officers. Detective Nathan Bailey and Sgt. James Bain were acknowledged for their contributions, while Detective Michael Cooper and Officer Thomas Haller each received a Certificate of Commendation for their exemplary service.

Celebrating Teamwork and Dedication

In a show of collective achievement, the Criminal Investigations Division was awarded the Chief's Unit Award, celebrating their exceptional teamwork and performance throughout the year.

The event was further enhanced by the presence of Mayor and City Council members, whose attendance underscored the community's support for the Forney Police Department and its mission to serve and protect.

This inaugural banquet not only celebrated individual accomplishments but also fostered a sense of camaraderie and appreciation among the officers, staff, and community members who came together to honor their shared commitment to safety and service in Forney.