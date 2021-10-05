FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division is seeking the public's assistance identifying a person in connection with an ongoing case.
In seeking assistance, the department released a video of the individual on Tuesday morning.
Anyone has information about this individual is asked to contact the Forney Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (972) 552-6341.
You can also leave information anonymously at Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 877-847-7522 or at http://kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org/ and if that information leads to an arrest, a reward could be granted to the caller.