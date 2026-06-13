Juvenile Airlifted Following Auto-Pedestrian Accident in Heartland

Published: June 13, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Juvenile Airlifted Following Auto-Pedestrian Accident in Heartland

Emergency responders were dispatched to the intersection of FM 741 and Sunnybrook Drive in the Heartland community Tuesday afternoon following reports of an auto-pedestrian accident involving a juvenile.The Crandall Fire Department, Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, and CareFlite ground emergency med...

Juvenile Airlifted Following Auto-Pedestrian Accident in Heartland

Emergency crews respond to incident at FM 741 and Sunnybrook Drive

Emergency responders were dispatched to the intersection of FM 741 and Sunnybrook Drive in the Heartland community Tuesday afternoon following reports of an auto-pedestrian accident involving a juvenile.

The Crandall Fire Department, Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, and CareFlite ground emergency medical services arrived on the scene shortly after the call to provide needed aid. According to initial reports from the scene, the juvenile sustained injuries after being struck by a vehicle.

To facilitate rapid transport to specialized medical care, a CareFlite medical helicopter was requested. The aircraft landed at a nearby school campus to safely transport the victim to Children’s Medical Center Dallas. The current condition of the juvenile has not been released by authorities.

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office remained on the scene as they conducted an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision. Drivers in the Heartland area were encouraged to avoid the intersection of FM 741 and Sunnybrook Drive while emergency crews finalize their work and clear the roadway.

This is still a developing story. We will provide updates as more information may become available from our local officials.

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