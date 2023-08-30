Kaufman school theft: Police seek identification of vehicle and occupants

KAUFMAN, Texas — The Kaufman Independent School District (ISD) Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a vehicle and its occupants, believed to be involved in a theft case at Kaufman High School.

On Sunday, August 27, 2023, around 6 a.m., a vehicle, with its distinctive bright light near the license plate, was spotted in the rear parking area of Kaufman High School. The vehicle, carrying an estimated 3-4 individuals, including the driver, was involved in the theft of multiple items from the school premises, according to police.

The Kaufman ISD Police Department urges anyone with information about this incident to contact Kaufman County Crimes Stoppers at 877-847-7522 or through their website at www.kaufmancountycrimestoppers.com.

They are particularly interested in any details that could help identify the vehicle or its occupants. The department has also requested the public to share this information to aid in their investigation.