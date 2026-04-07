Serving Those Who Served: An Inside Look at the Kaufman County Veterans Services Department

The Kaufman County Veterans Services Department serves as a vital resource for those who have worn the uniform. As a full-service office, the department provides comprehensive assistance with veteran disability and pension claims, navigating dependent issues, managing appeals, and ensuring veterans ...

Serving Those Who Served: An Inside Look at the Kaufman County Veterans Services Department

The Kaufman County Veterans Services Department serves as a vital resource for those who have worn the uniform. As a full-service office, the department provides comprehensive assistance with veteran disability and pension claims, navigating dependent issues, managing appeals, and ensuring veterans fully understand the wide range of VA programs available to them.

The Importance of Professional Guidance

Robert Hunter, the Kaufman County Veterans Service Officer (CVSO), strongly encourages veterans to utilize the support of an accredited Veterans Service Officer (VSO) to streamline the process of securing benefits. Notably, all services provided by the department are entirely free of charge.

“Please, please, please, use a service officer,” Hunter urges. “It doesn’t have to be me, but please find one you like and lean on their knowledge and expertise. It can save a tremendous amount of time and headache for you down the road!”

Community and Commemoration: The Veterans Memorial Park

Beyond his administrative duties, Hunter is deeply committed to honoring the legacy of service members within the community. Serving as the President of the Friends of Kaufman County Veterans Memorial Park, he has played a pivotal role in maintaining a space for reflection and remembrance.

The park is home to a permanent replica Vietnam Memorial Wall. “In fact, it used to be the traveling wall,” Hunter explains. “In 2008, when they decided to procure a new one, our park won the bid to be the permanent retirement home for the outgoing traveling wall.”

The park hosts three major ceremonies annually: Memorial Day, Veterans Day, and a Wreaths Across America event, where wreaths are laid at the base of every panel of the Vietnam Wall, as well as the panels representing Kaufman County veterans. Recently, the park celebrated the installation of an AH-1 Cobra—a milestone Hunter describes as “a project that has taken me all eight years of my service to accomplish!” Looking ahead, the department is preparing for the arrival of a Woody Williams Foundation Gold Star Family Memorial Monument, with a dedication ceremony scheduled for September 27, 2026.

Expertise You Can Trust

The County Veterans Service Officer acts as a dedicated advocate for veterans, widows, widowers, and their children. By maintaining a deep understanding of U.S. Congressional laws and the complex regulations set forth by the Department of Veterans Affairs, the CVSO applies specialized knowledge to ensure that every individual receives the tailored assistance they deserve.

Meet Robert Hunter: Kaufman County Veterans Service Officer

Robert Hunter is a retired United States Army veteran whose career spanned 23 years. A former Flight Medic and a lifetime member of the Dustoff Association, Hunter served in numerous positions and duty stations, concluding his distinguished military career as the First Sergeant of the U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment, 5th AVN BN, at Fort Polk, Louisiana.

After retiring and settling his family in Kaufman County in 2010, Hunter was appointed as the County Veterans Service Officer by the Kaufman County Commissioners’ Court on January 20, 2017.

“I spent 23 years taking care of Service Members and their families, and I am so excited to continue that tradition by serving the Veterans of Kaufman County!”