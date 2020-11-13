KAUFMAN, Texas — U.S. Highway 175 and its frontage roads have reopened after a police standoff, the result of a pursuit, in Kaufman on Friday morning.
Around 9:20 a.m., the Crandall Police Department responding to a reported reckless driver became involved in a pursuit with a pickup truck.
The pursuit traveled eastbound on U.S. Highway 175 and ended on the highway mainlanes at the turnaround bridge just west of the State Highway 243 junction.
The drive of the vehicle refused to comply with officers' commands and a standoff ensued for approximately two hours. Around 11:35 a.m., one suspect was taken into custody and the highway and frontage roads were reopened.
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Crandall Police Department, Kaufman Police Department, Terrell SWAT, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, Constable's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety, responded to the scene. The Texas Department of Transportation also responded to assist with road closures.
This is a developing story.