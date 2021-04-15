WILLS POINT, Texas (U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Texas) — A Wills Point, Texas man has been sentenced to federal prison for child pornography violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.
James Joseph Veeser, 59, pleaded guilty on Sep. 20, 2020, to receipt of child pornography and was sentenced to 97 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker today. Upon release from prison, Veeser will be required to register as a sex offender.
“Sexual exploitation of children is a scourge that the U.S. Attorney's Office has set as a high priority for investigation and prosecution,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “Those who receive these detestable images and videos drive the demand for them - and, hence, should face criminal liability for that conduct.”
According to information presented in court, on Jan. 8, 2019, law enforcement authorities executed a search warrant at Veeser’s residence in Van Zandt County, Texas, and recovered computer equipment. A forensic examination of the computer equipment revealed visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. The videos and photos had been downloaded between Jan. 25, 2016 and Jan. 8, 2019.
This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Longview Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Jackson.