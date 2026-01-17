Forney ISD Students Awarded Over $2.37 Billion in Scholarships

Published: January 17, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Forney ISD Students Awarded Over $2.37 Billion in Scholarships

Forney Independent School District (ISD) is celebrating a remarkable milestone this academic year, as juniors and seniors have collectively received more than $2.37 billion in scholarship offers. This impressive figure, totaling $2,378,851,988, underscores the dedication and talent of Forney ISD stu...

Forney ISD Students Awarded Over $2.37 Billion in Scholarships

Forney Independent School District (ISD) is celebrating a remarkable milestone this academic year, as juniors and seniors have collectively received more than $2.37 billion in scholarship offers. This impressive figure, totaling $2,378,851,988, underscores the dedication and talent of Forney ISD students, as well as the unwavering support from families, educators, and community partners.

A Collaborative Effort for Student Success

The district's innovative partnership with VU Scholarships has played a pivotal role in granting students access to an extensive array of scholarship opportunities from colleges and universities nationwide. Funded by the Forney Education Foundation through the VU Scholarships initiative, all juniors and seniors within Forney ISD have been given the chance to receive personalized scholarship offers, resulting in a remarkable 46,376 total scholarship awards distributed across the district.

Empowering Future Generations

This initiative exemplifies Forney ISD’s commitment to empowering students and equipping them with the necessary tools to pursue their post-secondary aspirations. Tina Spain, Director of Guidance and Social Services, expressed pride in the accomplishments of the district’s students, stating, “Forney ISD is committed to opening as many doors as possible for our students, no matter which path they choose. Our partnership with VU Scholarships strengthens that mission by expanding access and opportunity.”

A Bright Future Ahead

The positive impact of this initiative is already evident, showcasing how innovative approaches to academic recruitment can create pathways to success for students in Forney ISD. By enhancing scholarship access, the district is empowering students to explore diverse post-secondary options and aiding families in planning for their futures.

Learn More

For additional information about the Forney Independent School District and its programs, please reach out to the Forney ISD Marketing and Communications Department at info@edu.forneyisd.net or by phone at 469-762-4100.

More Images

Screenshot 2026-01-17 at 12.39.32 PM.png
Screenshot 2026-01-17 at 12.39.37 PM.png
Screenshot 2026-01-17 at 12.39.43 PM.png
Screenshot 2026-01-17 at 12.39.50 PM.png
Screenshot 2026-01-17 at 12.40.05 PM.png
Screenshot 2026-01-17 at 12.40.14 PM.png
Screenshot 2026-01-17 at 12.40.47 PM.png
Screenshot 2026-01-17 at 12.41.12 PM.png

Related Articles

Forney Fire Department Achieves Milestone with Over 9,000 Calls for Service in 2025
Forney Fire Department Achieves Milestone with Over 9,000 Calls for Service in 2025

Forney Fire Department Achieves Milestone with Over 9,000 Calls for Service in 2025

January 17, 2026 Read More
Celebrating Excellence: Forney ISD Students and Educators Shine Bright
Celebrating Excellence: Forney ISD Students and Educators Shine Bright

Celebrating Excellence: Forney ISD Students and Educators Shine Bright

January 17, 2026 Read More
PGBT East Branch Progresses into 2026; What Forney Drivers Need to Know
PGBT East Branch Progresses into 2026; What Forney Drivers Need to Know

PGBT East Branch Progresses into 2026; What Forney Drivers Need to Know

January 17, 2026 Read More
Forney City Council to Address Habitual Criminal and Nuisance Properties
Forney City Council to Address Habitual Criminal and Nuisance Properties

Forney City Council to Address Habitual Criminal and Nuisance Properties

January 16, 2026 Read More
Community on Alert: Missing Forney Resident Eugene Mac Morgan
Community on Alert: Missing Forney Resident Eugene Mac Morgan

Community on Alert: Missing Forney Resident Eugene Mac Morgan

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office has reported a missing person case involving Eugene Mac Morgan, a white male born on September 14, 1977. Morgan is described as approximately 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighing between 240 and 350 pounds. He has a bald head and brown eyes, with no known scars, mark...

January 16, 2026 Read More
Devonshire Community Issues Vandalism Alert
Devonshire Community Issues Vandalism Alert

Devonshire Community Issues Vandalism Alert

FORNEY, TX — Residents of the Devonshire community are being urged to remain vigilant following a concerning increase in vandalism and reports of suspicious activity. The Devonshire Homeowners Association (HOA) issued a community-wide alert detailing incidents of property damage at one of the neighb...

January 15, 2026 Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
×