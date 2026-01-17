Forney ISD Students Awarded Over $2.37 Billion in Scholarships

Forney Independent School District (ISD) is celebrating a remarkable milestone this academic year, as juniors and seniors have collectively received more than $2.37 billion in scholarship offers. This impressive figure, totaling $2,378,851,988, underscores the dedication and talent of Forney ISD students, as well as the unwavering support from families, educators, and community partners.

A Collaborative Effort for Student Success

The district's innovative partnership with VU Scholarships has played a pivotal role in granting students access to an extensive array of scholarship opportunities from colleges and universities nationwide. Funded by the Forney Education Foundation through the VU Scholarships initiative, all juniors and seniors within Forney ISD have been given the chance to receive personalized scholarship offers, resulting in a remarkable 46,376 total scholarship awards distributed across the district.

Empowering Future Generations

This initiative exemplifies Forney ISD’s commitment to empowering students and equipping them with the necessary tools to pursue their post-secondary aspirations. Tina Spain, Director of Guidance and Social Services, expressed pride in the accomplishments of the district’s students, stating, “Forney ISD is committed to opening as many doors as possible for our students, no matter which path they choose. Our partnership with VU Scholarships strengthens that mission by expanding access and opportunity.”

A Bright Future Ahead

The positive impact of this initiative is already evident, showcasing how innovative approaches to academic recruitment can create pathways to success for students in Forney ISD. By enhancing scholarship access, the district is empowering students to explore diverse post-secondary options and aiding families in planning for their futures.

Learn More

For additional information about the Forney Independent School District and its programs, please reach out to the Forney ISD Marketing and Communications Department at info@edu.forneyisd.net or by phone at 469-762-4100.