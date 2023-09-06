FORNEY, Texas — Corey Graves, a music teacher at Tony A. Jackson Middle School in Forney, is among 30 educators nationwide to be recognized by the Country Music Association (CMA) with the 2023 Music Teachers of Excellence award.
The ceremony is set to take place in Nashville later this month.
Earlier this year, Graves was distinguished as a Yamaha 40 Under 40 Music Educator. He is one of only four educators chosen from Texas and the sole middle school director from the state to receive that honor.
The CMA Foundation, the philanthropic wing of the Country Music Association, unveiled the 30 music teachers from across the country as 2023 Music Teachers of Excellence. The program, now in its seventh year, was established to acknowledge educators who are making a significant impact on their students through the transformative power of music.
The seventh Music Teachers of Excellence ceremony will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19, in Nashville. In addition to a night of celebration and recognition, the CMA Foundation will invest a total of $150,000 to all of this year's recipients. Half of each teacher's investment will be allocated toward their classroom needs and music programs, while the remaining half will support personal expenses.
Music Teachers of Excellence are chosen through a rigorous application process, which includes teaching videos, professional references, and community service work. The selection is based on their commitment to providing a high-quality music education to their students and the impact they've made on their school community through music. To date, the CMA Foundation has invested nearly $30 million nationally, including $850,000 towards Music Teachers of Excellence, to ensure music educators have the necessary support and funding to create a thriving program within their school and community.
"We could not be prouder to support these 30 incredible music teachers through the Music Teachers of Excellence program," says Tiffany Kerns, Executive Director, CMA Foundation. "We have seen first-hand how critical music education is to the success and well-being of students, and that starts with our music teachers. We are thrilled to welcome a new class of music teachers into this community, and we cannot wait to celebrate them on September 19!"