Forney Students Shine At FFA County Fair Event

Forney FFA Students Shine at Kaufman County Junior Livestock Show

Forney students made a strong showing at the Kaufman County Junior Livestock Show in February, bringing home top honors across multiple divisions and highlighting the hard work, discipline, and commitment behind agricultural education.

From the show ring to scholarship recognition, local students earned major awards that reflect months of preparation, early mornings, and dedication to their animals and projects.

Among the standout performances was Catherine Winslow, who had an exceptional fair season. Winslow earned Champion White OPB Market Swine with her gilt, Cheyenne, along with Champion Swine Senior Showman, Reserve Champion Polled Hereford Heifer, and recognition as a KCJLS Scholarship Recipient.

Other Forney-area students also turned in impressive performances. Cameron Pfranger earned Reserve Champion Berkshire Market Swine. Isabella Harrison won Champion Polled Hereford Heifer. In the rabbit competition, Samantha Viscalla and Zoe Mascorro each earned Best of Breed honors.

The results reflect more than success in the ring. They point to the deeper mission behind FFA and livestock programs, where students learn responsibility, patience, and perseverance through hands-on experience.

The organization’s well-known motto says it best: “Learning to Do. Doing to Learn. Earning to Live. Living to Serve.”

That message was clearly on display at this year’s county fair, where students demonstrated not only technical skill and showmanship, but also the character that agricultural education is designed to build.

North Forney Practicum of Ag Teacher Bethany Malone stated “In FFA, we don’t just raise animals. We raise responsibility, resilience, and respect.”

For families and supporters in Forney, these accomplishments are another reminder that student success often starts long before the ribbons are handed out. It starts in the barn, in the practice ring, and in the daily commitment to caring for animals and seeing a project through.

This year’s results gave the community plenty to celebrate, and they offered a glimpse of the talent, work ethic, and leadership being developed through Forney FFA.