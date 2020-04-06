KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — 16 COVID-19 cases have now been confirmed in Kaufman County, according to county officials in an update Monday afternoon.
With the latest update, one new case was confirmed in the Scurry area and six new cases were confirmed in the Forney area.
Confirmed COVID-19 case locations: (Represents the general geographical or mailing area and does not specify whether in the city limits or in unincorporated areas of the county.)
- Forney — 11
- Terrell — 1
- Crandall — 1
- Scurry — 2
- Wills Point — 1
The Texas Department of Health and Human Services, during an update on Monday, confirmed 7,276 COVID-19 cases statewide with 140 reported COVID-19-related deaths. 85,357 tests have been administered and 1,153 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients were currently hospitalized.