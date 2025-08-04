21-Year-Old Arrested in Kaufman County on Sexual Assault and Additional Charges

Published: August 4, 2025 By Bobby Evans
Ezequiel Alejandro Valencia, 21, of Kaufman County was arrested on serious charges, including sexual assault of a child. The arrest was executed by the Mesquite Police Department on August 2, 2025.

Ezequiel Alejandro Valencia, 21, of Kaufman County was arrested on serious charges, including sexual assault of a child. The arrest was executed by the Mesquite Police Department on August 2, 2025, according to jail records.

Charges and Bail

Valencia faces two charges. The most serious charge is sexual assault of a child, with a surety bond set at $100,000. This charge was filed by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office. Additionally, Valencia was charged with operating a vehicle with no driver's license, a lesser offense with a personal recognizance bond of $500, filed by the Terrell Police Department. The total bail amount for all charges is $100,500.

Arrest and Booking Details

The arrest took place on August 2, 2025, and Valencia was admitted to custody at 12:28 PM. He is currently housed in location B10A-03 under the confining agency of the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office.

Arrest Information

Valencia's physical description includes a height of 5 feet 5 inches, a weight of 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. His date of birth is December 3, 2003, making him 21 years old at the time of arrest.

Forney Criminal Defense lawyer Robert Guest stated “This is a very serious offense, one that Kaufman County will prosecute vigorously. Every defendant is presumed innocent, and the State will have to prove these charges beyond a reasonable doubt. A conviction for sexual assault can result in decades in prison, even up to life in prison in certain cases. A conviction also requires lifetime registration as a sex offender under both Texas law and federal law. Once this investigation concludes, the case will typically be presented to the grand jury to decide whether to issue an indictment. Right now there are eight inmates in the Kaufman County Jail facing the same charge, and this bail amount of $100,000 seems in line with the other cases still in jail.”

Detailed Charges

Charge Bond Amount Bond Type Charging Agency Sexual Assault of a Child $100,000.00 Surety Bond Kaufman Co SO Kaufman
No Driver's License $500.00 Personal Recognizance Bond Terrell PD

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

