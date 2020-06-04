FORNEY, Texas — An eight-year-old child has died after being recovered from a Forney-area pond, police confirmed.
Emergency personnel responded to a reported child drowning in the 1000 block of Hampton Road just before 1 p.m., on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
The pond is located at the end of a cul-de-sac on Hampton Road — just east of Irongate Boulevard and north of U.S. Highway 80. A 911 caller reported the child was still in the water as emergency personnel responded.
Upon arrival, firefighters and law enforcement entered the pond and began searching for the child. A water rescue, dive team, and Kaufman County Sheriff's Office drone unit had been requested to the scene. The Kaufman County Precinct 2 Constable's Office also responded to assist.
According to sheriff's office spokesperson Jolie Stewart, the child, who was autistic, had been recovered from the pond and was airlifted to an area hospital.
In an update Thursday evening, police confirm the child was pronounced deceased.