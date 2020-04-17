KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced his tiered plan to re-open the Texas economy during a press conference moments ago.
In announcing his plan, Abbott also announced that all public, private, and higher education school campuses will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
Abbott says teachers and administrators will be allowed in their classrooms to perform tasks associated with virtual learning, and administrative functions.
The Texas Education Agency will be begin providing details and instructions in the coming day, including graduation instructions to districts statewide.
In opening the economy, Abbott says businesses will "gradually and safely" re-open in multiple phases and that not all businesses will be able to re-open immediately — setting stages at April 22, April 27, and again in May.
He says additional openings will occur in May if it is determined the infection rate continues to decline and there are sufficient testing capabilities and hospital and ventilator capacity to treat and combat COVID-19.
On April 22, there will be loosened restrictions on elective surgeries and diagnostic testing.
One executive order will address protecting vulnerable seniors at living and care facilities across the state — setting and maintaining additional standards and minimizing the movement of staff within the facilities.
Abbott says retail is major part of the Texas economy — with sales tax generation and jobs.
In addressing physical and mental health, Abbott says all state parks and historical sites will re-open with restrictions — all visitors must wear face coverings or masks, must maintain at least six feet apart for members not of the same household, and no groups larger than five.
State officials and a strike force will examine the first tier and re-evaluate any revised plans to be announced on April 27 — which may include plans to re-open restaurants and movie theaters while practicing safe social distancing guidelines.
Abbott says its important to get Texans back to work while protecting the state's most vulnerable population.
Today's executive orders will allow additional exemptions to the state's current stay-at-home orders which are set to expire on April 30.
Texas guidance for re-openi... by inForney.com on Scribd
This is a developing story. Additional details will be added once today's executive orders have been signed and distributed.