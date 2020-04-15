KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Kaufman County officials have confirmed an increase of four new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday morning, bringing the county total to 29.
According to information released by Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken Cates earlier on Monday, Texas Health Resources had a bed capacity of 30 with 10 in use and an ICU bed capacity of eight with five in use. No new update had been provided on Wednesday with the latest release of COVID-19 data.
Confirmed COVID-19 case locations: (Represents the general geographical or mailing area and does not specify whether in the city limits or in unincorporated areas of the county.)
- Forney/Mesquite — 22
- Terrell — 3
- Crandall/Talty/Heartland/Combine — 3
- Scurry — 3
- Elmo/College Mound/Wills Point — 1
- Kaufman — 1
Gender:
- Male — 20
- Female — 13
Age Ranges of confirmed cases:
- 0-9 — 1
- 10-19 — 3
- 20-29 — 3
- 30-39 — 5
- 40-49 — 15
- 50-59 — 1
- 60-64 — 3
- 65-69 — 1
- 75-79 — 0
- 80+ — 0
Residents are reminded to continue practicing proper hygiene and social-distancing measures.