KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed 38 COVID-19 cases in Kaufman County, according to data released Friday morning.
Additionally, according to data released by DSHS this morning, there have been 229 Kaufman County residents who have been tested for COVID-19, as of April 8, 2020.
Due to the lack of adequate testing and presumed community spread of the virus within Kaufman County, Health Officer Benjamin Brashear last week said there are likely hundreds of positive cases of COVID-19 which have gone unreported.
Today's confirmed case county is up from 33 which were announced on Wednesday, or an increase in five confirmed cases.
The latest hospital availability data for Texas Health Resources in Kaufman released on Monday stated the hospital had a bed capacity of 30 with 10 in use and an ICU bed capacity of eight with five in use. An updated count had not been made available at the time of press Friday.
Confirmed COVID-19 case locations: (Represents the general geographical or mailing area and does not specify whether in the city limits or in unincorporated areas of the county.)
- Forney/Mesquite — 25
- Terrell — 4
- Crandall/Talty/Heartland/Combine — 3
- Scurry — 3
- Elmo/College Mound/Wills Point — 1
- Kaufman — 1
Gender:
- Male — 23
- Female — 14
Age Ranges of confirmed cases:
- 0-9 — 1
- 10-19 — 3
- 20-29 — 4
- 30-39 — 6
- 40-49 — 16
- 50-59 — 1
- 60-64 — 4
- 65-69 — 1
- 70-74 — 1
- 75-79 — 0
- 80+ — 0
Geographical, age, and gender information for one of the cases was not available at the time of press as DSHS was reporting 38 cases while Kaufman County, which ultimately reports such information, was reporting 37 cases.
Residents are reminded to continue practicing proper hygiene and social-distancing measures.