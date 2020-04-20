KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Kaufman County officials announced two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kaufman County on Monday morning, up from 44 confirmed by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) on Saturday.
Last week, DSHS released additional cumulative testing information for Kaufman County on Saturday — reporting 339 tests administered for Kaufman County residents as of April 13, 2020.
Additionally, DSHS has begun estimating recoveries based on several assumptions related to hospitalization rates and recovery time — information which is subject to change as researchers worldwide learn more about COVID-19, and does not include data prior to March 24, 2020. The recovery numbers are also reported statewide and not available on a county-by-county basis, as of Saturday.
Given that, DSHS is reporting an estimated 5,334 recoveries of 18,923 cases confirmed statewide, as of Sunday morning. 182,710 tests have been administered and 1,411 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Texas. 477 fatalities have been reported.
Due to the lack of adequate testing and presumed community spread of the virus within Kaufman County, Health Officer Benjamin Brashear earlier this month said there are likely hundreds of positive cases of COVID-19 which have gone unreported.
The latest hospital availability data for Texas Health Resources in Kaufman released last Monday stated the hospital had a bed capacity of 30 with 10 in use and an ICU bed capacity of eight with five in use. An updated count had not been made available at the time of press Friday.
Confirmed COVID-19 case locations: (Represents the general geographical or mailing area and does not specify whether in the city limits or in unincorporated areas of the county. ONLY INCLUDES CASES FOR WHICH REPORTING DATA WAS MADE AVAILABLE BY KAUFMAN COUNTY.)
- Forney/Mesquite — 28
- Terrell — 8
- Crandall/Talty/Heartland/Combine — 3
- Scurry — 3
- Elmo/College Mound/Wills Point — 1
- Kaufman — 1
Gender:
- Male — 27
- Female — 17
Age Ranges of confirmed cases:
- 0-9 — 1
- 10-19 — 3
- 20-29 — 4
- 30-39 — 7
- 40-49 — 20
- 50-59 — 2
- 60-64 — 5
- 65-69 — 1
- 70-74 — 1
- 75-79 — 0
- 80+ — 0
Residents are reminded to continue practicing proper hygiene and social-distancing measures.