KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Kaufman County officials announced seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kaufman County on Thursday morning, up from 51 confirmed on Wednesday.
Of the 58 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 34 are presumed recovered, according to Wednesday's reporting.
The DSHS began estimating recoveries based on several assumptions related to hospitalization rates and recovery time — information which is subject to change as researchers worldwide learn more about COVID-19, and does not include data prior to March 24, 2020.
Given that, DSHS is reporting an estimated 7,341 recoveries of 21,069 cases confirmed statewide, as of Wednesday afternoon. 216,783 tests have been administered and 1,678 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Texas. 543 fatalities have been reported.
Last week, DSHS released additional cumulative testing information for Kaufman County on Saturday — reporting 339 tests administered for Kaufman County residents as of April 13, 2020.
Due to the lack of adequate testing and presumed community spread of the virus within Kaufman County, Health Officer Benjamin Brashear earlier this month said there are likely hundreds of positive cases of COVID-19 which have gone unreported.
The latest hospital availability data for Texas Health Resources in Kaufman released last Monday stated the hospital had a bed capacity of 30 with 10 in use and an ICU bed capacity of eight with five in use. An updated count had not been made available at the time of press Friday.
Confirmed COVID-19 case locations: (Represents the general geographical or mailing area and does not specify whether in the city limits or in unincorporated areas of the county. ONLY INCLUDES CASES FOR WHICH REPORTING DATA WAS MADE AVAILABLE BY KAUFMAN COUNTY.)
- Forney/Mesquite — 40
- Terrell — 8
- Crandall/Talty/Heartland/Combine — 4
- Scurry — 3
- Elmo/College Mound/Wills Point — 1
- Kaufman — 2
Gender:
- Male — 35
- Female — 23
Age Ranges of confirmed cases:
- 0-9 — 3
- 10-19 — 4
- 20-29 — 7
- 30-39 — 11
- 40-49 — 22
- 50-59 — 4
- 60-64 — 5
- 65-69 — 1
- 70-74 — 1
- 75-79 — 0
- 80+ — 0
Residents are reminded to continue practicing proper hygiene and social-distancing measures.