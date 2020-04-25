KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Kaufman County officials announced eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kaufman County on Saturday afternoon, up from 62 confirmed on Friday.
Of the 70 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 37 are presumed recovered, according to Saturday's reporting.
The latest hospital availability data for Texas Health Resources in Kaufman released yesterday stated the hospital had a bed capacity of 30 with eight in use and an ICU bed capacity of eight with one in use.
Confirmed COVID-19 case locations: (Represents the general geographical or mailing area and does not specify whether in the city limits or in unincorporated areas of the county. ONLY INCLUDES CASES FOR WHICH REPORTING DATA WAS MADE AVAILABLE BY KAUFMAN COUNTY.)
- Forney/Mesquite — 44
- Terrell — 12
- Crandall/Talty/Heartland/Combine — 4
- Scurry/Rosser — 3
- Elmo/College Mound/Wills Point — 1
- Kaufman — 2
- Mabank/Kemp — 4
Gender:
- Male — 37
- Female — 25
Age Ranges of confirmed cases:
- 0-9 — 4
- 10-19 — 5
- 20-29 — 10
- 30-39 — 13
- 40-49 — 24
- 50-59 — 6
- 60-64 — 5
- 65-69 — 2
- 70-74 — 1
- 75-79 — 0
- 80+ — 0
Residents are reminded to continue practicing proper hygiene and social-distancing measures.