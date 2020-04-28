KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Kaufman County officials announced one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Kaufman County on Tuesday afternoon, up from 73 confirmed on Monday morning.
Of the 74 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 41 are presumed recovered, according to Tuesday's reporting.
The latest hospital availability data for Texas Health Resources in Kaufman late last week stated the hospital had a bed capacity of 30 with eight in use and an ICU bed capacity of eight with one in use. The reporting did not specify if these were COVID-19-related uses.
Confirmed COVID-19 case locations: (Represents the general geographical or mailing area and does not specify whether in the city limits or in unincorporated areas of the county. ONLY INCLUDES CASES FOR WHICH REPORTING DATA WAS MADE AVAILABLE BY KAUFMAN COUNTY.)
- Forney/Mesquite — 46
- Terrell — 12
- Crandall/Talty/Heartland/Combine — 4
- Scurry/Rosser — 3
- Elmo/College Mound/Wills Point — 1
- Kaufman — 3
- Mabank/Kemp — 5
Gender:
- Male — 40
- Female — 34
Age Ranges of confirmed cases:
- 0-9 — 4
- 10-19 — 5
- 20-29 — 10
- 30-39 — 15
- 40-49 — 25
- 50-59 — 6
- 60-64 — 6
- 65-69 — 2
- 70-74 — 1
- 75-79 — 0
- 80+ — 0
Residents are reminded to continue practicing proper hygiene and social-distancing measures.